Arc of the Bay graduates first ever class of culinary program students

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. — Wednesday night was an exciting one for many, as the Arc of the Bay held a graduation ceremony for the first ever group of culinary program graduates. 

Six students graduated from the program on Wednesday; all are adults with special needs who have been working to learn the skills needed to work in the food service industry. 

Two of the graduates have job-shadowing opportunities lined up after graduation and the other four have interviews being set up to be able to use the skills they’ve learned in the real world. 

Executive Director of the Arc of the Bay, Ron Sharpe, said it’s an exciting time to celebrate the achievements of the graduates and to reflect on how far they’ve come as well as where they’re heading. 

“They always teach us more than we teach them,” said Sharpe. “So it’s an exciting time to be a part of the society and helping them be active leaders as well in our community.”

There are six new students joining the culinary institute; they will be starting the program in January.

