Arc of the Bay Culinary Students learning to work in the culinary industry

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Students with The Arc of the Bay Culinary Institute had the chance to make special lunch meals on Tuesday afternoon for Haney Technical Center’s Student Advisory Committee.

The culinary students who prepared the meal are adults with special needs, training to work in the culinary and restaurant industry.

“They’ve learned a lot, they’ve baked, they’ve cooked, and I just think it gives them a sense of independency, like, achievement, that they’ve done something,” said Develyn Davis, the Arc of the Bay Culinary Program Director. “I just think it’s really important that they have a chance to learn just like anybody else.”

These students are in their fifth month of the six month program; when they graduate in December, they will be trained and qualified to work in a professional environment.

“You can kind of see what they’re good at and where we can place them in a job that fits their skill-set,” said Davis. “That way they don’t feel pressured into doing something that they’re not able to do.”

The supplies for the lunch were sponsored by Tyndall Federal Credit Union.