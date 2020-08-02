ARC employee receives bike from community members

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– ARC employee, Jamal Roulhac received a surprise Friday when he arrived at the Walton County courthouse.

Roulhac usually walks to his job at the Walton County courthouse. There he operates a golf cart helping elderly customers to and from the front steps.

With help from Walton County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Bobby Hoke and Court Security, along with Sergeant Mark Wendel, Deputy Tax Collector, Artie Rodriguez, and several tax collector members, a generous donation was made, and Roulhac received a brand-new mountain bike.

Roulhac said he was overjoyed at his new gift.

“This bike came at the right time because I have to work tonight and it’s a long walk to my other job,” Roulhac said.