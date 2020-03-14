Apple responds to COVID-19 by closing stores until March 27th

News

by: NBC4 staff and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago. IPhone owners could get $25 from Apple after the company agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle claims over intentionally slowing down older phones to preserve older batteries. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Latest Coronavirus Video

Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'"

New York City declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York City declares state of emergency"

Countries add new precautions against virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countries add new precautions against virus"

Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier"

President Trump defends coronavirus response

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump defends coronavirus response"

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Apple has announced they will be closing stores outside of Greater China until March 27th.

They say technical help will be provided through their apps and website.

In a statement, they’ve said adapting and responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in their own way and want to continue to play a role in helping individuals and communities.

“In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” CEO Tim Cook tweeted Saturday. “Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery.”

In a lengthier online statement, Cook said that Apple’s stores in China have all now reopened and what the company has learned there has helped it develop “best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response.”

One of the lessons Apple learned in China is that “the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” he said. That’s why the company is taking new steps to protect workers and customers as the infection rate rises in other places.

Apple’s online stores remain open. Workers will continue to be paid and office staff will work remotely if possible, Cook said in the statement issued Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

COVID-19's effects extend to mental health as well

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19's effects extend to mental health as well"

Mercy Chefs in need of volunteers for Spring Break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercy Chefs in need of volunteers for Spring Break"

Two suspects arrested in connection to Walton County home burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two suspects arrested in connection to Walton County home burglary"

Spas taking extra precautions amidst coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spas taking extra precautions amidst coronavirus"

'We have seen a spike in ICE raids in the past two weeks'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We have seen a spike in ICE raids in the past two weeks'"

Activist: People living in fear after ICE raids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Activist: People living in fear after ICE raids"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.