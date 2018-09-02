Apartment Shooting Leads to Two Men Behind Bars and Residents Feeling Uneasy

Panama City, Fla. - The Panama City Police Department responded to the Foxwood Apartments located at 1701 Hamilton Avenue. They were callled to a shooting in the area. After investigating the scene, officers found two suspects, 23 year-old Roberto “Javier” Pineiro-Betancourt and 28 year-old Fauris Capellan Guevara.

Roberto “Javier” Pinerio-Bentancourt was charged with attempted murder and Fauris Capllan-Guevara was charged with principle to attempted murder.

"I heard some pow,pow,pow, and I ran out the door but I didn't see anything," said a nearby resident.



That noise was gunshots.

Saturday officers responded to a shooting at the Foxwood Apartment Complex. Leaving those who live near the area uneasy.

"It's just rediculous." said Shelia Taylor.



Taylor has lived in the complex for four years. She said crime in the area has recently increased.

"When you come in the apartment complex and all you see is yellow tape and police and stuff you automatically think oh my god has something happened to one of my kids," said Taylor.



She said enough is enough.



"You shouldn't have to live in fear of coming outside and kids shouldn't have to live in fear in their own apartment complex," said Taylor.



Police have arrested and charged two people believed to be connected to the shooting. As for Sheila Taylor, she hopes her family can feel safe now under their own roof.



"The thing that gets me is these people don't have consideration for the fact that there's children out here, they don't care," said Taylor.



And she's not alone.



"I don't know what they have going on over there it's crazy," said a nearby resident.

The two suspects arrested are 23 year-old Roberto Pineiro-Betancourt and 28 year-old Fauris Capellan-Guevara.



