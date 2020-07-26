Apalachicola mayor tests positive for COVID-19

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Apalachicola mayor Kevin Begos announced on Facebook Saturday night that he tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample taken on July 20.

He said he is currently asymptomatic.

He said he originally tested negative on July 13 but was tested again five days ago when he tested positive. He said that while he was asymptomatic at the time of his first test, but the Department of Health said he may have already been exposed.

He advised anyone who has been within six feet for more than 15 minutes of him in the last 10 days to self-isolate for two weeks.

He added that he will be self-isolating into next week.