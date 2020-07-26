Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Apalachicola mayor tests positive for COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Apalachicola mayor Kevin Begos announced on Facebook Saturday night that he tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample taken on July 20.

He said he is currently asymptomatic.

He said he originally tested negative on July 13 but was tested again five days ago when he tested positive. He said that while he was asymptomatic at the time of his first test, but the Department of Health said he may have already been exposed.

He advised anyone who has been within six feet for more than 15 minutes of him in the last 10 days to self-isolate for two weeks.

He added that he will be self-isolating into next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Latest Local News Video

Walton County Fire Rescue responds to home fire in Redbay

Apalachicola Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Tracking The Tropics: 7/25/20

John Lewis Saturday memorial service

Men sing in honor of the late Rep. John Lewis during memorial service in Troy, Ala.

Sen. Doug Jones speaks at John Lewis memorial

More Local News