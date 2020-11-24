Another free COVID testing site opens before the holidays in Panama City Beach

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Another COVID-19 testing site has opened in the county right before the holiday season.

The testing location at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex is opening after the need for testing has risen in the county.

“This is the time of year when everyone has got the flu, they’ve got allergies,” said Bay County Emergency Management Division Chief Frankie Lumm. “People are traveling for the holidays. So we just wanted to make sure there is enough availability to get testing as family members are coming into town, and we just wanted to make sure there is the availability for everybody.”

Lumm said the Lynn Haven COVID testing location conducted over 500 tests daily. So they saw the need for another, more central location, all for free.

“The county manager and the city leadership and all of our municipalities make sure that we provide everything that we can so that we are ahead of this as much as possible,” said Lumm.

Panama City Beach testing will offer both regular PCR and rapid tests.

Walk On Clinic staff will only ask for your name and date of birth before testing, but not for your insurance.

“We want to make sure that everybody demographically and across Bay County can get tested if they need to,” said Lumm.

Staff then take the swab and place it in a solution to let the virus collect, if there is any. They then insert the cartridge with the test swab into this system and results show up within seconds.

“It’s five days a week; Monday, Wednesday, Friday its 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesday Thursday it’s from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m,” said Walk On Clinic Operations Manager Thomas Deyoe.

Both locations will remain open until the end of December; then, the county will reassess based on trends.

Many are coming to get tested as a precaution before the holiday season. If you want to get tested, you can visit the county website for time slots available at both locations.