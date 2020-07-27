Another aid program available for re-employment assistance

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The end-of-July unemployment deadlines are quickly approaching.

But there will be another aid program for those whose employment has been affected by the pandemic.

The federal pandemic unemployment compensation under the CARES Act will be coming to an end this week.

“I think they need to extend it until things shake out,” said resident Ryan Hodges. “As far as the virus is concerned.”

But for now, there is no extension.

“So everyone who has been receiving the additional $600 on top of their unemployment compensation, that will no longer be paid out,” said Brittany Rock the Career Source Gulf Coast Director of Communications.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waived work registration and work search requirements, which will also be ending as of August 1, and will be required once again.

“So for individuals that applied for reemployment assistance during this waiver,” said Brittany Rock, Career Source Gulf Coast Director of Communications. “They do not have to go through and make an employ Florida account.”

But they will have to make five employer work searches for each week they claim.

Although the FPUC is ending, the pandemic is still impacting many from getting re-employed benefits.

“Because there is a lot of uncertainty out there, and a lot of unknowns I should say,” said Hodges.

Florida recently announced they will start to pay federal pandemic benefits through an aid called Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

“If you are already receiving unemployment assistance and you have run out of the weeks that you do have available,” said Rock. “You can reapply through that and it will extend your benefits for the 13 weeks.”

PEUC benefits are only available to Floridians who complete an application for state re-employment, and are determined as eligible.

In order to see how to apply for PEUC you can follow the steps listed on this website.