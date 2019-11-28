Anonymous tip leads to animal abuse arrest

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An anonymous tip has lead to the arrest of a Walton County resident for animal abuse.

Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a residence off of Hinote Road after receiving the tip. When they arrived they received no response, but deputies say they found two dogs in extreme distress belonging to Samantha Bishop, 30.

Bishop has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty. She has been given a $5,000 bond and was ordered not to have any animals.

One of the dogs died while investigators tried to give it care, but the other has been taken to the Walton County Animal Shelter and been given the the name ‘Hope.’

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Anonymous tip leads to animal abuse arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anonymous tip leads to animal abuse arrest"

Equipment malfunction causes delays at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Equipment malfunction causes delays at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport"

Video shows aftermath of Albritton wreck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video shows aftermath of Albritton wreck"

Local veteran's final wish comes true

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local veteran's final wish comes true"

Jackson County Fire Rescue serving free Thanksgiving meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County Fire Rescue serving free Thanksgiving meals"

Sky Zone coming to PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sky Zone coming to PCB"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.