Anonymous tip leads to animal abuse arrest

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An anonymous tip has lead to the arrest of a Walton County resident for animal abuse.

Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a residence off of Hinote Road after receiving the tip. When they arrived they received no response, but deputies say they found two dogs in extreme distress belonging to Samantha Bishop, 30.

Bishop has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty. She has been given a $5,000 bond and was ordered not to have any animals.

One of the dogs died while investigators tried to give it care, but the other has been taken to the Walton County Animal Shelter and been given the the name ‘Hope.’