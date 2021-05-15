Annual Tupelo Honey Festival held in Wewahitchka

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The community gathered together to celebrate a sweet delicacy on Saturday.

People from around the area, and around the world, visited for the annual Tupelo Honey Festival.

The event showcased local beekeepers and their different types of honey, though Tupelo honey was the main star of the event.

Some patrons said that the rare type of honey tastes like “liquid gold.”

Live music and food vendors also lined the streets at the event right near Lake Alice in downtown Wewahitchka.

Tupelo honey lover and Pennsylvania resident Debby Fought said her and her husband decided to swing by the event during their vacation.

“I happen to be a Tupelo lover; I love the honey that’s from here,” Fought said. “We were lucky enough to come through a couple years ago and see the festival… I was so excited when we were coming to Port Saint Joe and I saw it is the Saturday before we’re leaving.”

Fought also said she enjoys the Tupelo honey from this area so much because it doesn’t harden, age or crystalize, and it melts right in her mouth.