Annual pumpkin patch returns to Camp Helen State Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Fall has officially begun and that means lots and lots of pumpkins have arrived in the Panhandle.

At Camp Helen State Park, the annual pumpkin patch is back and bigger than ever, with more pumpkins this year than the patch has ever had before.

Visitors can stop by, grab some pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, and enjoy the fresh air.

The money raised from the pumpkin patch stays in Camp Helen State Park and is used to help maintain the park and keep it beautiful all year round.

“We enjoy having the pumpkin patch,” said Gloria Turner, a member of the ‘Friends of Camp Helen State Park’ group, which organizes the event. “The community enjoys having the pumpkin patch and we see our repeat customers coming back every year because they know it is a benefit for the Friends of Camp Helen.”

The pumpkin patch will be at the park all month long, daily from nine to four, or until they run out of pumpkins.