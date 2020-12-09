Annual evaluation leads to raise for Lynn Haven City Manager despite criticism from one commissioner

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–On Tuesday, the Lynn Haven Commission approved a $25,000 raise for City Manager Vickie Gainer after reviewing her performance evaluations for 2020. But, one evaluation stood out and sparked controversy.

Each year, Lynn Haven’s City Manager is evaluated by the city commission. The review includes questions on management style, fiscal management, personal skills, and community relations.

“The parks are opening, the kids are out playing, that’s what I based my evaluation off of, the results that we are getting in the past year,” Brandon Aldridge, a Lynn Haven Commissioner said.

Gainer received three overall outstanding evaluations, but one from Commissioner Tinder that deemed her overall unsatisfactory.

“My opinions are my opinions just like you said, and we’re all entitled to them,” Judy Tinder said at the commission meeting.

According to the evaluation, Tinder believes the City Manager blames other city employees for her mistakes. She also makes claims that Gainer is partially to blame for the city’s debt. Tinder questioned why some commissioners had no critique at all.

“Mr. Aldridge for example, you gave the City Manager all outstandings. You’ve given her no room to improve, no room to improve at all,” Tinder said.

Aldridge openly praised Gainer, saying she has been an integral part of the city’s recovery since Hurricane Michael and success.

Tinder also claims the City Manager instills fear into every employee. Some city employees spoke out, saying that is not true.

“My leadership style is that I want to motivate people to do well, I want to give them the autonomy to do their jobs, give them the tools to do their jobs,” said Vickie Gainer.

Gainer responded to the evaluation saying she believe it was a personal attack and not reflective of her work in the city. Some residents spoke out in support.

“Hearing some of the comments that were said is not the feeling that I get from her whatsoever,” said Brian Dick, a Lynn Haven resident.

Other residents say they understood Tinder’s remarks.

“She’s probing into things and keeping everybody up on board, I really do support her and what shes doing for the city,” said Jodie Moore, a meeting attendee.

Ultimately, Gainer’s raise was approved in a vote of 3 to 1. Her new salary is $140,000.