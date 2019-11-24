Animal Haven of Bay County holds first ‘Fall for Felines’ fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Meow! It was a purr-fect Saturday night for a fundraiser over at Pana Roma Pizza. Animal Haven of Bay County held their first ever ‘Fall for Felines’ fundraiser.

The benefit was full of food, raffles, drinks, and live entertainment. Attendees filled the pizza place, decked out in animal print and celebrating a great cause.

The organization, based out of Lynn Haven, focuses on animal rescue through fostering and the adoption of cats and dogs.

The fundraiser will help to pay for all the services they provide to the kittens they rescue, including spaying, neutering, food, and care.

The organization says they have had an influx of kittens since Hurricane Michael. That’s why the event is so important to them.

“It’s wonderful, you know, going up to it it’s so much work and you always hope you’re gonna have a good turnout and we have just been blessed. It’s been wonderful, we are so excited to see everybody and some we’ve only met on facebook that have helped us out here and there, we’re finally getting to put a face to the name so that’s great,” said Stacy Pippin, the President of the Animal Haven of Bay County.

Pippin says the event was a success and she hopes to hold the benefit annually.

