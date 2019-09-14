Angelo’s Steak Pit raises money for local man with throat cancer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One local restaurant is stepping up to help raise money for a Bay County man to help fight cancer. Angelo’s Steak Pit in partnership with Panama City Golf Carts is raffling off a golf cart Saturday evening.

All of the money raised is going to Drew Broadwick who is suffering from a rare form of throat cancer.

The fundraiser started around Memorial Day weekend, and has lasted throughout the summer. They have raised closed to 10,000 dollars for Broadwick that will go to his chemotherapy treatment.

Owner of Angelo’s Steak Pit, George Butchikas, says they are happy to help him in anyway they can.

“This is something we wanted to do and we thought any money that we raised would help him in a tremendous way,” said Butchikas.

The raffle drawing will be Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at Angelo’s Steak Pit.