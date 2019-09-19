Angel House Bereavement Center visits News 13 Midday, talks upcoming fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Angel House Bereavement Center Executive Director Denise Sowell Montford visited the WMBB Studio to preview an upcoming fundraiser for the non-profit organization.

The organization will hold “An Evening With Todd Herendeen” Saturday, October 5 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. The fundraising event will feature a dinner, silent auction and Todd Herendeen performance.

The Todd Herendeen Theatre in Panama City Beach will host the fundraiser and tickets are $49.95 per person to attend.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn why Angel House Bereavement Center believes this event will be important for the organization.