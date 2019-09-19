LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 6:00

Angel House Bereavement Center visits News 13 Midday, talks upcoming fundraiser

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Angel House Bereavement Center Executive Director Denise Sowell Montford visited the WMBB Studio to preview an upcoming fundraiser for the non-profit organization.

The organization will hold “An Evening With Todd Herendeen” Saturday, October 5 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. The fundraising event will feature a dinner, silent auction and Todd Herendeen performance.

The Todd Herendeen Theatre in Panama City Beach will host the fundraiser and tickets are $49.95 per person to attend.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn why Angel House Bereavement Center believes this event will be important for the organization.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

AHBC Midday

Thumbnail for the video titled "AHBC Midday"

White House's 'National Youth Sports Strategy' seeks to help low-income, underrepresented kids play

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House's 'National Youth Sports Strategy' seeks to help low-income, underrepresented kids play"

Corning Salvation Army

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corning Salvation Army"

R&C faire

Thumbnail for the video titled "R&C faire"

ARTIST BREWS UP A NEW MASTERPIECE

Thumbnail for the video titled "ARTIST BREWS UP A NEW MASTERPIECE"

Storm Act

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Act"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.