Angel House Bereavement Center holds seminar for Hurricane Michael victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Angel House Bereavement Center hosted a grief and loss seminar Friday morning on Florida State University’s Panama City campus for victims of Hurricane Michael.

The seminar’s presentation, titled “Understanding Grief and Loss Following a Natural Disaster,” was open to anyone interested in learning more about natural disasters and their effects, specifically how they cause grief and loss among different people.

A spokesperson for the event said the premise of the presentation was to communicate with those affected that they are not alone in their recovery from the storm.

“Just being compassionate, understanding, that we’re all experiencing grief and loss,” said Vanessa Serio, the volunteer manager and media coordinator with Angel House Bereavement Center. “There’s so many different things, not to minimize, we’re all experiencing the grief and loss and I’m so thankful that we’re able to provide a seminar.”

Angel House Bereavement Center is a non-profit, United Way-affiliated organization. The center will be able to offer similar seminars and services to the public as long as they continue to receive funding, and encourages anyone in need to reach out for help.