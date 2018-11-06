Andrew Gillum Welcomes Bay County Students Back to School Following Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum helped welcome back students Monday in Bay County.

He started the day greeting students and parents at Parker Elementary School, and helped with the morning announcements. He brought donations like clothing and school supplies to Parker Elementary, sharing its building with Oscar Patterson students. Gillum commended the district for opening up schools so quickly and all faith-based organizations and charities who have stepped up to help the recovery efforts. He said he came to visit the day before the election to let Bay County residents know they will not be forgotten.

"If we are fortunate enough to win this race as governor, you will see one of the first steps I'll take is standing up a liaison to this area that will work closely that whatever the needs are for these communities, Bay County and the affected areas that they are met," said Gillum.

Following his school visit Gillum toured the Panama City Marina and spoke to church members at Bethel AME Church.