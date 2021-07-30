Anchor Jerry Brown retires from WMBB

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Friday we said goodbye to a friend, a coworker, and a leader in broadcast journalism.

Jerry Brown has been with News 13 for 16 years but he spent the last 40 plus years bringing local news to audiences in several cities across the country.

Originally from Rome, Georgia, Jerry started his broadcasting career in 1968. He began working as a part-time announcer at his hometown radio station while still in high school.

After high school and college, the military came into the picture. Jerry served his country as a sergeant and broadcast journalist in the U.S. Army Reserve. His unit, the 209th public information detachment, was part of the American Forces Radio and Television Service.

Jerry’s first commercial television job was as an anchor in Macon, Georgia in 1977. He later moved to anchor/reporter positions in Wichita Falls, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Wilmington, North Carolina; and Tallahassee. He spent 20 years as the main anchor at WDEF in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Jerry came to WMBB in August of 2005. He became the evening co-anchor where he would bring Panhandle residents the nightly local news for 16 years.

While covering area events and news stories Jerry’s Problem Solver report won him accolades across the Panhandle as he helped dozens of viewers by giving them a voice when no one else heard their plea.

Jerry was also active in the local community serving on the Salvation Army Board, The Bay Haven Charter Academy Foundation and supporting the March of Dimes.

One of his most cherished roles is being a family man, married to his wife Kimmy and raising two daughters, Lindsey and Hannah.

We wish him the best.