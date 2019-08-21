Amy Hoyt receives Pinnacle Award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13’s own Amy Hoyt was recognized Wednesday with the Pinnacle Award.

The award was presented by 850 Magazine and honored 10 women from an 18 county region of Northwest Florida.

A luncheon was held at FSU-PC as each winner was named for their hard work and effort in their chosen career field, as well as mentoring others.

The Pinnacle Awards spotlight leading women in business who hold themselves to high standards and contribute to the betterment of the community.

850 – The Business Magazine of Northwest Florida hosts the event each year.

2019 PINNACLE AWARD WINNERS:

Mona A. Amodeo, PhD

Cindi Bonner

Stacey Brady

Daryl Rose Davis

Marsha Doll

Amy Hoyt

Kristine Knab (Posthumously)

Kimberly Krupa

Tiffanie Nelson

Sandy Sims

Michelle Ubben