AMIkids Inc. receives 4.5 million dollar grant to help at-risk young adults find jobs

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new grant presented by Senator Rubio is giving 4.5 million dollars to the AMIkids program across five counties in the state, including Bay County.

The Reentry Projects Grant will give almost 300,000 dollars to the AMIkids Marine Institute here in Panama City.

The money will go to help young adults between the age of 18 and 24 years old who are in the juvenile justice system, released from prison or who do not have a high school diploma. The program will provide vocational training to help these young adults train and find jobs.

AMIkids is a non-profit organization that serves at-risk kids throughout the country.

Executive Director of AMIkids Panama City Marine Institute, Ronald Boyce, says this grant money will help these young adults get back on track, especially after the storm.

“We are bringing people back to Bay County that got displaced by the storm and are getting them these jobs,” Boyce said. “It is going to help them reintegrate, that is why it is called the Reentry Grant, and it is going to help them re-enter our society and our community as contributing citizens.”

The grant is also helping students in AMIkids in Pinellas, Lee, Escambria and Dade counties.