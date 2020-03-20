Amid coronavirus threat, Florida lawmakers OK $93.2B budget

News
Posted: / Updated:

Florida House speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, left, and Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton bump elbow ]s during a press conference on the Fourth Floor Rotunda at the Capitol, Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Aileen Perilla)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, Florida lawmakers have brought their 2020 session to a close.

Before adjourning on Thursday afternoon, the Legislature approved a $93.2 billion budget that is on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

The budget document includes $500 million in new spending to boost the minimum pay of new teachers, 3% raises for state workers and $300 million in extra reserves to help address the economic hardship wrought by the outbreak.

The budget also includes $25 million requested by the governor for direct costs to contain the virus.

Already there’s talk about a special session if the money runs short.

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.