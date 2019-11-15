American Red Cross hosts open house at new location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After the American Red Cross lost their building last year during Hurricane Michael, they are now opening their doors in a new location.

The Red Cross holding an open house Thursday afternoon for their volunteers in their new building on Harrison Avenue.

The original Red Cross office on 15th Street was operational for over 60 years before the storm. Before Hurricane Michael, the Red Cross had over 250 volunteers in Panama City, now they less than 50.

Regional Disaster Officer, Bob Pearce, says moving forward, they hope to build back up their volunteer group stronger than ever.

“So all the Red Cross stuff is still here and we are just trying now to rebuild our volunteer workforce as so much of the rest of the community is rebuilding,” Pearce said.

For more information on how to become a volunteer with the Red Cross, click here.