Breaking News
New video shows Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, man moments before kidnapping

American Muscle Car Club to host Project 25 Car Show

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — American Muscle Car Club will host the 18th Annual Project 25 Car Show Sunday, November 3 at Kartona, The Electric Speedway in Panama City Beach.

The location is new for the show, and 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Project 25, which provides Christmas gifts to local children.

The entry fee for the show is a new, unwrapped toy at a minimum value of $10. Cash donations also are accepted.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. the day of the show, and awards are at 3 p.m.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more about the car show and Project 25’s impact.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

American Muscle Car Club to host Project 25 Car Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "American Muscle Car Club to host Project 25 Car Show"

Local artist gives pumpkin carving tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local artist gives pumpkin carving tips"

Sherman Golf Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sherman Golf Tournament"

Contractors charged with grand theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contractors charged with grand theft"

Search suspended

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search suspended"

Fatal Millville accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Millville accident"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.