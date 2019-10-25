American Muscle Car Club to host Project 25 Car Show

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — American Muscle Car Club will host the 18th Annual Project 25 Car Show Sunday, November 3 at Kartona, The Electric Speedway in Panama City Beach.

The location is new for the show, and 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Project 25, which provides Christmas gifts to local children.

The entry fee for the show is a new, unwrapped toy at a minimum value of $10. Cash donations also are accepted.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. the day of the show, and awards are at 3 p.m.

