ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The State of Alabama has issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old Enterprise child last seen on Thursday morning.

Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc was last seen around 11:45 a.m. on Anthony Circle in Enterprise, Alabama. Eidy was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

She may be traveling with a Hispanic man named Alvaro Cucul in a black 2017 GMC Acadia. Both may be traveling in Georgia at this time.

Eidy is described as being 4’08”, weighing 145 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

EPD: Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc

EPD: Alvaro Cucul

If anyone has any information on the location of Eidy, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222, call 911, or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.