Amazon Prime Day deals and steals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s time to shop until you drop right in the comfort of your own home.

June 21 and 22 is Amazon Prime Day meaning the some of the best deals of the year are just a few clicks away.

“Because of 2020, I started shopping online a whole lot more and now I think I’ve gotten pretty used to shopping online and I prefer that now,” said Jessica Chowning, an avid online shopper.

For the second prime day in eight months, it’s time to start talking strategy.

“I like knowing about the sales and knowing what I can count on. Save some money,” said Chowning.

It’s never too early for back-to-school shopping when saving money is involved.

Get your notebooks, pencils, pens, markers, and even Amazon-brand clothes for school now.

Amazon tends to be seasonal with Prime Day offerings, so what better time to get prepared for what’s to come.

Planning for a summer trip? Amazon-brand clothes and shoes are where you want to look.

In past years you could find clothes for 40-50% off.

If you’re staying home there are great deals on patio furniture, grills and outdoor decorations.

You can stock up on all of the basics as well: pet food, pantry staples or protection for your home.

Ring Doorbell devices can be found up to $100 off.

There’s also major markdowns on other technology.

Echo Dots are half-off; and, if you were trying to knock some books out this summer, you can get a crazy deal on a Kindle.

Happy shopping.