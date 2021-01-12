Amazon facility coming to Jackson County

FILE – The Amazon logo appears in Douai, northern France on April 16, 2020. With many independent bookstore owners facing the most dire financial crisis in their lifetimes, the American Booksellers Association has teamed with an award-winning advertising agency known for “culture hacking” to dramatize the threats of the pandemic and the growing dominance of Amazon.com. On Tuesday, the trade group launched the “Boxed Out” campaign, for which a handful of bookstores around the country will have windows boarded up and boxes piled up out front that resemble Amazon delivery containers. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County leaders say an Amazon facility is coming to the area but have not yet confirmed many other details.

The last mile delivery center will be located off Russell Road in an industrial park near the Marianna K-8 School.

“We are able to confirm that Amazon will be operating a facility at 3529 Russell Road in Marianna,” said Zach Gilmore, the executive director of the Jackson County Economic Development Committee. “We are pleased that the company has chosen to locate in Jackson County and look forward to growing our relationship.”

The announcement was made at the county commission meeting Tuesday morning. However, other details like the number of jobs to be created, the size of the facility or when construction would begin were not yet revealed.