Amazon facility coming to Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County leaders say an Amazon facility is coming to the area but have not yet confirmed many other details.
The last mile delivery center will be located off Russell Road in an industrial park near the Marianna K-8 School.
“We are able to confirm that Amazon will be operating a facility at 3529 Russell Road in Marianna,” said Zach Gilmore, the executive director of the Jackson County Economic Development Committee. “We are pleased that the company has chosen to locate in Jackson County and look forward to growing our relationship.”
The announcement was made at the county commission meeting Tuesday morning. However, other details like the number of jobs to be created, the size of the facility or when construction would begin were not yet revealed.