Altha women raise money for a town Christmas blowout

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) — Brenda Galloway was a life-long resident of Altha.

She recently passed away.

Galloway’s daughter’s good friend Vicki Waldroff-Fowler, wanted to do something special to help commemorate Galloway.

“She approached me about trying to raise some funds for Christmas decorations for the town of Altha,” Galloway’s daughter Melissa Chamberlain said. “At the time, I had just lost my mom and wasn’t thinking about that a whole lot.”

Chamberlain said her mom’s absolute favorite holiday was Christmas.

It took some time, but eventually, Chamberlain was ready to memorialize her mom.

“I just posted it on Facebook to see if there were people that would be interested and we immediately had people that were interested and so I contacted her again and said hey, I hope this is ok and she said yeah,” Chamberlain said.

Waldroff decided to commemorate her late father too- Charles “Milk Man” Waldroff.

Donators started to send money in memory of their loved ones as well.

“Christmas being her favorite holiday and wanting to remember her and remember Mr. Charles and all of our loved ones at that time of year, we hope just that the spirit of Christmas will bring joy,” Chamberlain said.

So far they’ve raised $15,000 of their $25,000 goal.

To donate, an account is set up at the Calhoun Liberty Credit Union or go to their fundraising website.