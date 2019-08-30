Almost 5,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – 4,500 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Panama City due to a broken air release cap on a force main, and authorities are advising everyone to stay out of the St. Andrews Bay water until further notice.

The sewage entered into a storm drain that flows into the bay near the entrance of Massalina Bayou.

The contaminated water could expose swimmers to intestinal viruses, bacteria and parasites.

City officials will test the water and share results with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Bay County Health Department.

We’ll update you once the levels are safe and when the advisory is lifted.