Alligator Point Road washed out by storm

ALLIGATOR POINT, Fla. (WMBB)–Alligator Point Road in Franklin County has been washed out from Tropical Storm Nestor.



The Sheriff’s Office is advising residents not to drive on the road at this time.



Officials say most of the erosion happened this morning between 6 and 8:30 a.m.



At this time, no detours are set in place. Crews were out all day working on a temporary solution.



Daniel Moore with the Franklin County Road Department says they just finished re-paving the road last year. But the high tide and southwest winds tore it right back up.

“We’re gonna build it up and put a foot of sand down and probably a foot of lime rock on top of it for the individuals to get down to the house on the far end and maybe in the long run we can get this road moved up to where it needs to be away from the water,” Moore said.



After crews finish construction, the road should be passable.



Officers will be stationed at each end of the road to make sure no one gets hurt.



The fix is temporary and the road department expects a permanent solution soon.