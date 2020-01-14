Allegiant announces five flights to Destin-Fort Walton Beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Allegiant announced five new flights to Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

The new seasonal routes to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) include Boston, Dayton, Houston, Chicago and Hudson Valley, New York.

“The new nonstop routes will operate twice-weekly, bringing thousands of passengers to the Destin/Fort Walton Beach area, contributing to visitor spending in the local economy,” officials wrote in a news release. “Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.”

Allegiant officials added that Destin is one of the most popular destinations on the Emerald Coast.

“Allegiant has delivered extraordinary compounding impacts to our region. The success story continues with five more great routes into the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. Allegiant has transformed our airport’s horizon and today, hundreds of new jobs have been created, the economy is booming and families are arriving to enjoy our white sand beaches and emerald green waters. Salute to Allegiant as we celebrate in our partnership,” said Okaloosa County Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel.