Alleged dispute between neighbors escalates into shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged dispute between neighbors that escalated into a shooting.

Deputies say they received a call around 9:30 Monday morning from Bobby Sullivan, 87, who said his neighbor Jarrod Glenny, 37, threatened him with a stick.

When they arrived authorities say they found Glenny in critical condition. Authorities say Sullivan claimed Glenny attacked him with a stick, hitting him several times before he fired his weapon.

Glenny has been taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical.

The investigation is ongoing.

