Alleged accomplice arrested in Gulf County homicide

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- As investigators continue their search for 34-year-old Stephen Michael Smith, a man accused of murdering another man early Monday morning, they’ve made another arrest in the case.

Destiny Jene Terry, 44, is now behind bars in connection to the shooting. Reports from the Gulf County Sheriff’s office said even though Terry is not the shooter, she revealed that she was present during the shooting and helped set up contact between Smith and the victim.

She is charged with principal to second-degree murder and has been booked into the Gulf County Detention Facility.

Investigators are continuing to put pieces of the puzzle together and are seeking search warrants to further build the case.

Based on evidence and interviews, the shooting is believed to be the result of a drug deal that went bad, deputies said.

Investigators are seeking information from the public on the whereabouts of Smith. The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $10,000 reward for information that results in his arrest.