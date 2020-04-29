All postage paid for vote by mail ballots in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office announced on Tuesday that voters will not have to pay postage on a vote by mail ballot.

The Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office will make sure that all postage is paid for on any mail ballot cast. The cost of postage for a ballot varied depending on ballot length.



Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen says his office was covering the cost of postage for people who forgot to do it before, but wanted to make sure no voter had to pay to cast their vote.

“It does, it is a cost and again the cost for a ballot shouldn’t be on the voter, it should be on us to provide that service to the voter, because casting the ballot should have no fee associated with it in any way, shape, or form,” Andersen said.

Andersen said there was a little bit of work needed to get done upfront for this to work, but they just completed that so it will be ready to go for the next election.

“You have to get a permit number and permission from the postal system to get it on the envelope to get it in the format, to get it uniform so it can be tracked and used by the postal system cause they are the ones who are going to be keeping track of the number that get returned and they will send us the bill for that postage.”

To request a vote by mail ballot call the office at 850-784-6100 or by visiting https://www.bayvotes.org/votersonthego.