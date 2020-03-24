All Florida State Parks close

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Department of Environmental Protection closed all Florida State Parks on Monday.

This happened after the Governor asked them to uphold guidance from the CDC to maximize social distancing and avoid gatherings larger than 10 people.

Since the pandemic first broke out, the DEP has made a great effort to continue providing recreation opportunities for the community.

The parks tried limiting operating hours and reducing visitor capacity. But as the virus spreads, they say more extensive measures must be taken.