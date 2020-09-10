All courts in 14th Judicial Circuit to transition to phase 2

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–For months, the court systems have been operating remotely. But now all courts in the 14th Judicial Circuit have gotten the green light to transition to Phase Two. This progress means they’re one step closer to hosting jury trials once again.

The Bay County Courthouse Reopening Committee met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the transition.

“There are certain significant cases that the court does need to hear and have not been able to do those while we’ve been doing things remotely,” said Chief Judge Christopher Patterson.

Phase Two still consists of limited in-person hearings but the court can now hear dependency cases such as termination of parental rights and adversarial hearings among other things.

“Juvenile delinquency trials can proceed, we’ll be able to do certain guardianship cases that we were not able to do,” said Patterson.

In 30 days, jury trials can resume and the courtrooms will look a little bit different.

“The jurors are going to sit in the gallery at all times and that will become their juror box where they will hear a particular case,” said Patterson.

The goal is to practice social distancing as much as possible.

“The attorneys and their clients will turn their tables out to the gallery to allow for better hearing and then the judge obviously will be facing the gallery,” said Patterson.

As for recruiting jurors amid a pandemic, Patterson remains optimistic.

“We do need their citizen leadership to accomplish our task. I think we’ll be surprised. I think we’ve got a tremendous resiliency in Bay County,” said Patterson.

The Chief Judge also says Phase Two should help lessen the backlog of cases.