Alignment Bay County “Fills the Fridge” at Bay District Schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Teachers in Bay District Schools are being recognized and appreciated. Alignment Bay County spent the last two days delivering food donations to area schools.

The organization collected hundreds of drink and snack donations over the last two months. Teachers got all kinds of sodas, juices, nuts, chips, and healthy options.

Alignment Bay County said they want teachers to know they’re an important part of the community. Educators said they couldn’t be more thankful.

“Everybody’s going through something so as a result, someone in the community doing something nice, it lifts our days and lifts our spirits,” said Coy Pilson, Rutherford High School’s Principal.

Alignment Bay County worked in partnership with several community organizations to pull it off. They worked with Publix, Innovations FCU, Tyndall FCU, CareerSource Gulf Coast, Coastal Plumbing, Vianah Seamon of Coldwell Banker, the Tyndall Spouses Club, Coca Cola United, Buffalo Rock, and the Lynn Haven Rotary Club.