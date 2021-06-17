Alford man killed and deputy on administrative leave after Wednesday morning shooting

ALFORD, Fla. (WMBB)–An Alford man is dead and a deputy is on administrative leave after an early morning shooting W ednesday. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident that took place in Jackson County.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a resident on Stuckey Road.

Family members at the scene identified the resident as John Earl Barnes. His niece, Gracie McLean, didn’t wish to show her face on camera but did talk to News 13. She says Barnes called 911 for help around 1:00 a.m.

“He called 911 I think and spoke with them and he was having a really hard time and got angry,” McLean said.

After law enforcement arrived, McLean says Barnes started arguing with the deputies and began streaming the encounter on FaceBook live.

“Call these ****, they don’t even do their job because of who I am. Can’t even be a law-abiding citizen because you **,” Barnes can be heard saying in the video, “Yeah I told you I’m finna pull this * weapon if you don’t let her bring me something to drink.”

His family members say he wasn’t stable.

“He was a man who needed a lot of help and he struggled with mental illness and addiction for a very long time in his life,” McLean said.

The Sheriff’s Office says Barnes was armed and they were involved in a shooting incident. His family claims he was armed with a pellet gun.

“They had to take action, I’m not the one to say if it was the right action but yeah,” McLean said.

Barnes was shot and killed. Sheriff’s officials did not release the name of the deputy who shot Barnes but said he is on administrative leave while FDLE continues to investigate.