LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — An Aldi supermarket could be coming to Lynn Haven, according to documents filed with the Bay County Clerk of Court.

The documents state that Aldi purchased a vacant property off State 77 for $900,000. The land is next to Beef O Brady’s and behind Innovations Federal Credit Union.

Aldi has not responded to a request about the property purchase from News 13.

According to the store’s website, ALDI operates more than 1,900 stores in 36 states.

“We take a simple, cost-effective approach to grocery shopping that saves shoppers on their grocery bills,” the store’s website states. “In fact, smart shoppers have found that switching from national brands to ALDI exclusive brands can save them up to 50 percent** on their weekly must-haves. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the ALDI streamlined approach, bringing shoppers the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices every day.”