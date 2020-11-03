Alaqua Animal Refuge is trying to find normalcy

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Alaqua Animal Refuge in Walton County has experienced setbacks from the pandemic, and now they have exciting news.

Although they are still working on moving and organizing shelters and buildings for their new location off of Highway 20, they decided to reopen their current location three days a week, Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those interested in adoptions can also come to the refuge during that time. Founder Laurie Hood said after they have been closed for the last seven months they wanted to find some sense of normalcy.

“We experience every day the healing power that these animals have and when we discussed being open to the public again, it was something that we felt very strongly about because I think, you know, I think people are looking for something to do and what a better way than to spend the day with a bunch of animals,” Hood said.

Hood said it is bittersweet as they start to make the move, they have been at their current location for four years, but she said that it is time for a bigger and better place.

The plan is to still open their Highway 20 location before next year.