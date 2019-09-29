Alaqua Animal Refuge holds community yard sale to raise money for shelter

FREEPORT, Fla. — In Freeport on Saturday, a yard sale was held benefitting the Alaqua Animal Refuge.

This comes after the refuge took in over one hundred dogs from a Holmes County hoarding situation; the shelter used the yard sale as a way to raise money for the refuge.

Items were donated from the volunteers at Alaqua and sold to residents, many coming out even the night before to buy those and raffle tickets, all benefitting the shelter.

Shoppers said they were happy to come out, find great deals and use those dollars to help the cause.

“We have a dog and we love animals, so it’s a great thing to give back and donate so that makes it really nice,” said Keith Kratofil, a Santa Rosa Beach resident who heard about the fundraiser on television.

Volunteers with Alaqua believe they were able to raise around $4 thousand through the event.