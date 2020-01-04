Alaqua Animal Refuge founder raising money for devastated Bahamas farm

FREEPORT, Fla. — For Alaqua Animal Refuge founder Laurie Hood, her animals are like family; no matter where they are in the world.

That’s why she went to the Bahamas last October with the Animal Wellness Action organization to help three farm families and their animals rebuild after Hurricane Dorian devastated the area.

“It was the third farm that really caught my attention and truly made my heart hurt,” said Hood.

She said that farm seemed identical to her own refuge, but was now torn apart.

“Here, we just survived a hurricane and we have to evacuate every single animal,” she said. “But on an island they don’t have that privilege. They were stuck there.”

There, she met George Johnson and his family, who survived.

However, the hurricane sent storm surge that drowned hundreds of animals on the property, as well as an animal caretaker.

“At that point I realized, that, you know, it didn’t look like there would be anything surviving that,” said Johnson in a video interview Hood recorded in the Bahamas.

“It was really heart-wrenching to see that they didn’t make it,” said Hood.

She said the visit and Johnson have stuck with her ever since.

“He was so grateful that we were there,” she said. “He was so grateful that maybe somebody out there could tell his story.”

Now, she’s trying to help them in any way that she can, working to get donations from the community.

“They’re going to have to rebuild their life in another part of the world, likely,” she said. “For someone like this family who has lost everything, every single dollar helps.”

Hood is also working on arranging for the family to visit Alaqua in the near future.

If you are interested in contributing to the fundraiser, click here.