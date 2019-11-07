Alaqua Animal Refuge awarded $10,000

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB)–Exciting news for the Alaqua Animal Refuge in Freeport. The shelter received a $10,000 donation this Wednesday afternoon.



Miramar Beach based-insurance company, ‘Insurance Zone’, applied for an award through Safeco insurance.



Safeco is giving out ‘2019 Make More Happen Awards’ each year to non-profits that have an impact on their local community.



The owner of Insurance Zone wrote a moving letter nominating Alaqua Animal Refuge, winning them the donation.



Alaqua is a non-profit, no-kill shelter in Freeport that has helped to find homes for more than 15,000 animals.



At any given time, Alaqua gives refuge to at least 350 animals.



“We take care of so many neglected and abused animals and the medical expenses are so incredibly high each and every month so this is gonna go to direct care of those animals,” said Laurie Hood, Founder and President of Alaqua Animal Refuge.



Hood says she couldn’t be more thankful for Insurance Zone.



“We are just overjoyed today, the money means so much to our organization and we absolutely love Insurance Zone. Joe and Lea Capers do so much for us from chairing our events to sitting on our boards but now this was even over and beyond all our wildest expectations,” Hood said.



After Hurricane Michael, Alaqua provided care and resources to over 1,000 animals, allowing owners to deal with the aftermath of the storm.



Safeco awarded funds to 23 organizations across the country.