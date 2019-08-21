Airport making Hurricane Michael repairs

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With many repairs still to be made after Hurricane Michael, The North West Florida Beaches Airport approved several projects to kick start these repairs.

From mitigation of the landscape to canopy repairs… ECP Airport is on the road to recovery.

Emergency valve installations, canopy repair and environmental mitigation were among some of the popular topics at the board meeting.

Director of the airport, Parker McClellan, said this is a step in the right direction.

“Environmental mitigation is an ongoing process that we have for the 9,600 acres we have to the south of the airport. We’re putting it back into the savannah type landscape. It’s all part of the mitigation for this airport,” said McClellan.

Due to an increase in revenue in the Summer months, completing these repairs has been easier.

“We continue to be able to provide the services and everything to the traveling public that we’ve planned. As a matter of fact there may be other opportunities that we can even make it better over the next few months,” McClellan said.

The most damaged item was the covered parking lot canopy that was ruined in the storm.

“It was significant enough that we’re going to replace that, and were going to be replacing that over the next several months. It’s really our biggest hurricane issue,” said McClellan.

Next for ECP airport will be a budget workshop on September 4th at 9 a.m.

