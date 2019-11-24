Air Force suspends active recovery efforts for Special Tactics Airman

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB)- After the Coast Guard called off its search for missing airman, Staff Sergeant Cole Condiff, the air force took the lead, launching a search of their own.

However, as of 6 p.m. Friday night, their recovery efforts have been suspended as well.

Staff Sergeant Condiff went missing November 5th after an unplanned parachute departure over the gulf of Mexico.

The recovery remained an ongoing, 24-hour operation since the date of the incident with personnel across four military branches and several local government agencies joining in.

The search stretched from Destin to Pensacola, but no luck in finding Condiff.

Officials said in a release that search and recovery operations may resume at a later time pending any new significant evidence or points of interest.

