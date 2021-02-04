Air Force engineers brainstorm for Tyndall’s “Flight Line of the Future”

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WMBB) — Air Force engineers are designing the “flight line of the future,” as the five billion dollar installation rebuild continues.

On Wednesday, Air Force representatives from around the country were at Tyndall for the 2021 Flight Line of the Future Summit, discussing ideas to create a base of the 21st century, incorporating new technology throughout the design.

“It’s going to be imperative for bringing in our 5th generation fighters,” said Lt. Col. Richard Wilson, Asst. Operations Director for the 325th Fighter Winger Operations Support Squadron. “How we incorporate this new technology and maintaining [inaudible] generation, how we fix those aircraft, how we maintain the air superiority which we’ve promised America.”

The base will be the prototype for the rest of the Air Force, possibly implementing smart pavement technology on the airfield, as well as augmented and virtual reality systems to help maintainers fix jets and facilities more efficiently.

“It’s kind of like superman x-ray vision for that maintainer,” said Lowell Usrey, the Integration Division Chief for Tyndall’s Program Management Office, which is in charge of the rebuild effort. “They’ll be able to see plumbing, they’ll be able to see electrical, they’ll be able to see structural elements.”

He said they’re also looking at creating a “digital twin” of the flight line, which is a digitized model of the airfield to help engineers make sound decisions when rebuilding. Wilson said it’s an exciting time to be working on base.

“The amount of infrastructure that is coming down and then going back up, it’s on a scale I’ve never seen before,” he said. “How we incorporate that with the next generation of fighters that we’re bringing on board, it’s not on a scale I’ve ever seen so it’s super humbling.”

Lowell said, as an engineer, he sees a tremendous opportunity for both the base and the community.

“We have the ability to influence the vision and what happens with a five billion dollar rebuild,” he said. “I think it’s going to bring technology, it’s going to bring opportunities for jobs.”

The 2021 Flight Line of the Future Summit came ahead of the Defense Leadership Forum’s Air Force Contracting Summit, taking place in Sandestin on February 8th and 9th, which connects senior military leaders with prominent defense contractors.