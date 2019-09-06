Air Force Crisis Action Team ready to respond to Hurricane Dorian

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Air Forces Northern Crisis Action Team is ready to support the United States in times of natural disasters. Activated as Hurricane Dorian began to approach the coast, the Crisis Action Team is monitoring the storm closely.

“We work with all of our military components, not only the Air Force but our Army, Navy and the Marine Corps to develop certain capabilities,” said Search and Rescue Operations Coordination’s Elements Director Major General Len Isabelle. “We have aircrafts, vehicles and even boats that we can tap into if necessary.”

The team is ready to help other states if needed through the Department of Defense.

“One of our mission sets is defense support for civil authorities, so we work hand in hand with many agencies and depending on what the need is, is how we will deliver,” said AFNORTH Director of Personnel Col. Margret Blais.

The Crisis Action Team will continue to prepare to help storm-impacted areas.

“Right now, it looks like the states are well prepared and that it is not going to be necessary, but we have forces ready and positioned properly to respond if required,” Isabelle said.

Extra staff has been called in to work around the clock as Hurricane Dorian continues up the east coast.