After school program offers more than free childcare

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new intensive education program is coming to Panama City.

The goal, organizers said, is to be an educational support system by helping ensure success through a combination of training. Instructions will include life skills, social skills, and learning financial stability. Also, comprehensive athletic studies from the standpoint of healthy eating and aerobic exercise versus focusing on one specific sport such as football or basketball.

The LIFE Program, Looking Internally For Enhancement Program, is sponsored by The Northwest Florida Minority Business Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Rosenwald High School and the City of Panama City Quality of Life Department.

Tony Bostick, vice president of The Northwest Florida Minority Business Chamber of Commerce says the organizations are sponsoring an after school program that will operate starting February 18th through August 15th. The program will be 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a one week recess in May to transition into the extended summer hours.

The program will be free, but parents will need to provide transportation to and from Rosenwald High School, Bostick says.

There will be a couple trips planned over the course of the program, including an overnight camping trip to St. Andrew’s State Park and a field trip to Wild Adventures in Valdosta, Ga for the children who complete the whole course.

Bostick also says, “there is not another program like this in Bay County that combines all of the aspects that we do into one program. We have also partnered with Mercy Chef to provide healthy snacks in the afternoons to tide the kids over until they get home.”

To register your child for the after school program click here.