After Nearly Hitting Children, Holmes County Man Leads Deputies on High Speed Pursuit

Jonathan Pettis

Holmes County, Fla. - A Holmes County man is facing multiple felony charges after he nearly ran over children in a park and then led deputies on a 100 mile-per-hour pursuit, officials wrote in a news release.

The incident began Friday at Vortex Springs when deputies watched 31-year-old Jonathan Pettis as he drove a maroon four-door car erratically through the park, nearly striking several young children.

Pettis stopped and emerged from the car with a beer in his hand but returned to the vehicle and left the park when a deputy tried to make contact with him, deputies wrote.

The deputy then attempted to stop the vehicle, but Pettis refused to stop, initiating a pursuit that continued down Highway 81 to White Road and then down Minger Road with speeds reaching more than 100 miles an hour, officials wrote.

Pettis nearly struck a deputy during the pursuit and was finally taken into custody on Sand Pond Road, they added.

Pettis is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, aggravated assault with motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, and assault on a law enforcement officer.