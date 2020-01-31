After Bay County test McDonalds chicken biscuit and mcgriddle launch nationwide

McDonalds has a chicken biscuit and chicken mcgriddle for breakfast.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you tried a chicken biscuit or a chicken mcgriddle at a McDonalds over the last few weeks you got a sneak peak at a new menu item.

The fast food chain launched these new breakfast items this week. But before the launch, McDonalds used our area as a test market.

“We get to bring it forward to millions of people across the U.S. and we’re just really excited that a taste of the south is going to be spread all over the country,” said Thomas Johnstone Jr., the general manager of the Cove Boulevard McDonalds.

The sandwiches are only available for a limited time nationwide but even after that period ends they will stay in local restaurants, officials said.

