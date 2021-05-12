After a heated discussion, Walton County TDC Executive Director has been fired without cause

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) Fla. — The county Tourist Development Council Executive Director has been fired, without cause, after the Board of Commission voted three to two at the May 11 meeting.

Former TDC Executive Director Jay Tusa has served as the director since 2016.

Commissioner Mike Barker spoke of the confusion regarding TDC funding, rescheduled meetings, and inaccurate information he thinks was given to the board. As a result, at Tuesday’s meeting, Barker put a motion on the table to release Tusa, effective immediately.

“We need a new direction for TDC, I think there are some issues that need to be resolved and I think we need to start at the top,” said Commissioner Barker.

The county has said Deputy County Administrator Stan Sunday will step in as the interim director for the time being.

“I don’t think it’s right. I don’t think it’s right that you try to fire this man, I don’t think it’s right that you forced Mrs. Noyes out, I don’t think it’s right that you are headhunting staff,” said Commissioner District Five Tony Anderson.

“The TDC Executive Director position is extremely important, and these are going to be some huge shoes to fill,” said TDC Public Information Officer David Demarest. “In his five years with the TDC, Jay has purchased a lot of beach access land as well as moved forward with beach parking issues, and we have seen a lot of growth and stability in tourism even through these turbulent times.”

There will be a job posting to fill the Executive Director position. Although, there is not a set date on when that might be.